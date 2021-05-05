Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AB. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 14,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 11,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 36,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

In related news, insider Laurence E. Cranch sold 9,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $345,197.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

AB stock opened at $44.29 on Wednesday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $44.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.85%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.97%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. AllianceBernstein has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.