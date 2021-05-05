Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 391 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $794,592,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,018,000. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,944,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,502,000 after purchasing an additional 305,037 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,014,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,233,000 after acquiring an additional 254,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on PH. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.50.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.72, for a total transaction of $1,249,629.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,321.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total transaction of $2,405,935.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,565 shares of company stock worth $3,912,596 over the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PH opened at $313.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $316.11 and its 200-day moving average is $280.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $140.01 and a 12 month high of $323.80.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.62%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.