Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Cuts Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 57.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,229 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,615,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,861,000 after acquiring an additional 252,897 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 33,975,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,160,000 after buying an additional 1,168,898 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,803,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,593,000 after buying an additional 784,352 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,426,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,093,000 after buying an additional 323,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,946,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,458,000 after buying an additional 46,119 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $107,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,417,057.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher B. Clark sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $428,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,378,965 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of XEL opened at $71.84 on Wednesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $76.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.83 and a 200 day moving average of $65.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.32%.

A number of brokerages have commented on XEL. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

