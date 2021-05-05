Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $5.71 Million Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 693 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,314 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,326,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total transaction of $1,228,687.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,540. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SHW opened at $283.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.18. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $174.48 and a twelve month high of $283.60. The stock has a market cap of $76.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase 15,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Argus increased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.83.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

