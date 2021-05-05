Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 357 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZM opened at $304.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $89.54 billion, a PE ratio of 390.83, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $326.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $387.85. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.86 and a 1 year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business’s revenue was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.28, for a total transaction of $843,451.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 167,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.68, for a total value of $60,904,034.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,552,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 414,388 shares of company stock valued at $143,836,991. 24.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler raised Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $501.00 to $541.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $428.81.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

