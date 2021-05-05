Strs Ohio Sells 10,514 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,514 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AOS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AOS opened at $71.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $38.51 and a one year high of $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.68.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 46.85%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AOS shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

In related news, VP James F. Stern sold 44,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $3,107,645.00. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 7,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $447,642.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,920.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,006 shares of company stock worth $7,130,344 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

