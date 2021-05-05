Strs Ohio Sells 1,076 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AptarGroup by 5.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AptarGroup in the third quarter valued at about $413,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in AptarGroup in the third quarter valued at about $1,069,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in AptarGroup by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in AptarGroup by 268.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $155.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.12. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.11 and a fifty-two week high of $156.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. This is an increase from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.48%.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total value of $132,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,688.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total transaction of $442,582.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,715 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ATR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AptarGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.29.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

