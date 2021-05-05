Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) VP Michael W. Wilson Sells 5,172 Shares

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) VP Michael W. Wilson sold 5,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $340,886.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at $355,584.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:RGR traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,257. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.01. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.06 and a 1 year high of $90.74. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.36.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $169.26 million for the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. This is a positive change from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 156.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGR. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 7.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.