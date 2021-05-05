Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Subsea 7 S.A., formerly known as Acergy S.A., operates as an engineering, construction and services contractor to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The Company is engaged in the design, fabrication, installation and commissioning of seabed-to-surface projects and its scope of operations include Subsea, Umbilical, Riser and Flowline (SURF) systems; Life-of-Field; Conventional Services and Renewables. Services offered by the Company ranges from engineering and construction for subsea field developments, pipeline and riser systems and associated services, inspection, maintenance and repair, integrity management and remote intervention, fabrication and installation of fixed platforms and associated pipelines, as well as hook-up and platform refurbishment. Subsea 7 S.A. is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Subsea 7 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. DNB Markets lowered Subsea 7 from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Subsea 7 from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.00.

SUBCY stock opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.15. Subsea 7 has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.68.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.33). Subsea 7 had a negative return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Subsea 7 will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.2372 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

