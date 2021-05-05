Suburban Propane Partners (SPH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Suburban Propane Partners to post earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The energy company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $305.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.33 million. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 14.43%. On average, analysts expect Suburban Propane Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Suburban Propane Partners stock opened at $14.80 on Wednesday. Suburban Propane Partners has a 1 year low of $12.08 and a 1 year high of $18.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.03 and a 200 day moving average of $15.39. The firm has a market cap of $925.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Argus upgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

In other news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $45,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,399.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

