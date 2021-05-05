Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 28.45%.

INN stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Summit Hotel Properties has a twelve month low of $4.35 and a twelve month high of $11.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 2.41.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

