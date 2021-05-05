SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.50 target price on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SunCoke Energy, Inc is a producer of metallurgical coke in the Americas. The Company acquires, owns, and operates the coke making and coal mining operations. Its coke making facilities are in the United States and Brazil. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SXC. TheStreet raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of SunCoke Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of NYSE:SXC opened at $7.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.93. SunCoke Energy has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $7.75. The company has a market cap of $636.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.22 and a beta of 1.20.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 1.77%. Equities research analysts expect that SunCoke Energy will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

In other news, Director Ratta Ralph M. Della, Jr. bought 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,162.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,081,525 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,906,000 after buying an additional 451,094 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,773,317 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,764,000 after buying an additional 114,940 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,087,651 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,431,000 after purchasing an additional 765,355 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 671.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,669,365 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,448,946 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after purchasing an additional 31,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

