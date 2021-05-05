Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Lowered to C$28.00 at Tudor Pickering

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective cut by Tudor Pickering to C$28.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Suncor Energy to C$29.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$29.38.

Shares of TSE SU opened at C$26.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.98. The company has a market cap of C$41.02 billion and a PE ratio of -9.52. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of C$14.28 and a 12-month high of C$29.55.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.26 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 1.8399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently -38.69%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

