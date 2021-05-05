Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Raised to C$32.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$32.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SU. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$16.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy to C$31.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.42.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Shares of SU stock traded up C$0.68 on Wednesday, hitting C$27.62. 3,282,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,960,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of C$14.28 and a 52 week high of C$29.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.98. The firm has a market cap of C$42.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14) by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.26 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 1.8399999 EPS for the current year.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.