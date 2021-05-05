Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Raised to C$32.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$32.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.86% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SU. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$16.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy to C$31.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.42.
Shares of SU stock traded up C$0.68 on Wednesday, hitting C$27.62. 3,282,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,960,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of C$14.28 and a 52 week high of C$29.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.98. The firm has a market cap of C$42.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76.
About Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
