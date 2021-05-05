Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 12.14%. Super Micro Computer updated its Q4 2021 guidance to 0.700-0.900 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.70-0.90 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.46. The stock had a trading volume of 11,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,786. Super Micro Computer has a fifty-two week low of $21.92 and a fifty-two week high of $40.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SMCI. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 7,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total transaction of $315,611.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,342,120.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 61,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total transaction of $2,414,921.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,648,929 shares in the company, valued at $261,036,952.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 227,509 shares of company stock valued at $8,900,715 in the last ninety days. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

