SuperCoin (SUPER) Price Hits $0.0038 on Major Exchanges

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. In the last week, SuperCoin has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. SuperCoin has a total market capitalization of $204,583.49 and approximately $6.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SuperCoin alerts:

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded up 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SuperCoin Coin Profile

SuperCoin (CRYPTO:SUPER) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2021. SuperCoin’s total supply is 53,183,958 coins. SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SuperCoin’s official website is supercoin.nl

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SuperCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.