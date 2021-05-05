Superior Gold Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Pi Financial Forecasts (CVE:SGI)

Superior Gold Inc. (CVE:SGI) – Equities research analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Superior Gold in a report issued on Monday, May 3rd. Pi Financial analyst P. Ker expects that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter. Pi Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $1.15 price target on the stock.

Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$35.74 million for the quarter.

Shares of CVE SGI opened at C$0.76 on Wednesday. Superior Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.51 and a 52-week high of C$1.53. The company has a market cap of C$92.55 million and a PE ratio of -12.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Superior Gold Company Profile

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine that is located approximately 800km northeast of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc in December 2016.

