Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 545,300 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the March 31st total of 433,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 26.6 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on SUUIF. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Superior Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.21.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SUUIF opened at $12.38 on Wednesday. Superior Plus has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $12.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.60 and its 200-day moving average is $10.25.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.