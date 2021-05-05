Supreme (LON:SUP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Supreme (LON:SUP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.55% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of LON SUP opened at GBX 199 ($2.60) on Tuesday. Supreme has a 52 week low of GBX 140 ($1.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 225 ($2.94).

Supreme PLC supplies and distributes a range of consumer goods in the United Kingdom. The company operates through five divisions: Batteries, Lighting, Vaping, Sports & Nutrition, and Consumer Household Goods. It manufactures vaping products under the 88Vape brand. The company supplies its products to discount retailers, wholesalers, independent retailers, and supermarkets.

