Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Position Increased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Surmodics were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Surmodics in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Surmodics by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 59,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 26,962 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Surmodics by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 84,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after buying an additional 10,875 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Surmodics by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surmodics during the fourth quarter valued at $411,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Surmodics alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on SRDX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Surmodics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other Surmodics news, VP Charles W. Olson sold 4,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.75, for a total value of $270,073.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,495. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jose H. Bedoya sold 1,497 shares of Surmodics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.68, for a total transaction of $75,867.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,412 shares of company stock worth $474,762. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

SRDX opened at $56.32 on Wednesday. Surmodics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.45 and a 1-year high of $59.75. The company has a market capitalization of $781.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 704.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.76.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Surmodics had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 1.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Surmodics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.