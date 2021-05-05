Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 385,200 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the March 31st total of 318,200 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 51,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on SRDX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Surmodics in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Surmodics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get Surmodics alerts:

In related news, VP Charles W. Olson sold 4,759 shares of Surmodics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.75, for a total value of $270,073.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,495. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles W. Olson sold 648 shares of Surmodics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $38,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,412 shares of company stock valued at $474,762. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Surmodics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,216,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,473,000 after buying an additional 54,704 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its position in Surmodics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,782,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,570,000 after buying an additional 18,121 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Surmodics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Surmodics by 1.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 86,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Surmodics by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 59,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 26,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SRDX opened at $56.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $781.05 million, a P/E ratio of 704.00, a PEG ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.76. Surmodics has a twelve month low of $33.45 and a twelve month high of $59.75.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Surmodics had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 1.42%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Surmodics will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Surmodics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.