suterusu One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.70 Million (SUTER)

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 4th. During the last week, suterusu has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar. One suterusu coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. suterusu has a total market cap of $71.12 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.85 or 0.00088625 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00019410 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.57 or 0.00069985 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $465.02 or 0.00843689 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,351.67 or 0.09709471 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.71 or 0.00101074 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00044632 BTC.

suterusu Profile

suterusu (CRYPTO:SUTER) is a coin. Its launch date was October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for suterusu is www.suterusu.io . suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

Buying and Selling suterusu

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade suterusu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy suterusu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

