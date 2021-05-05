SVB Leerink Increases Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Price Target to $35.00

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Inovalon from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Inovalon from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.13.

Get Inovalon alerts:

Shares of INOV stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $30.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,945. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.15. Inovalon has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 764.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $177.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.09 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Inovalon will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inovalon news, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $577,600.00. Also, Director Mark Pulido sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $2,639,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 254,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,723,116.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spence Asset Management grew its position in Inovalon by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 618,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,807,000 after acquiring an additional 242,492 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its position in shares of Inovalon by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 650,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,816,000 after buying an additional 115,750 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Inovalon by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 36,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 8,370 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Inovalon by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 348,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 24,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.