SVB Leerink Increases Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Price Target to $35.00

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.42% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Inovalon from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Inovalon from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.13.
Shares of INOV stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $30.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,945. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.15. Inovalon has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 764.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64.
In other Inovalon news, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $577,600.00. Also, Director Mark Pulido sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $2,639,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 254,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,723,116.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spence Asset Management grew its position in Inovalon by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 618,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,807,000 after acquiring an additional 242,492 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its position in shares of Inovalon by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 650,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,816,000 after buying an additional 115,750 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Inovalon by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 36,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 8,370 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Inovalon by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 348,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 24,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.64% of the company’s stock.
About Inovalon
Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.
