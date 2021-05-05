SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB) Stock Price Up 0.1%

SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB)’s stock price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.18 and last traded at $10.15. Approximately 11,703 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 179,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.14.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.30.

In related news, CEO Munish Varma purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Navneet Govil purchased 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at $625,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

SVF Investment Corp. 2 operates as a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment II Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp.

