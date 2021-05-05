SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $100.89 Million

Brokerages forecast that SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) will post $100.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SVMK’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $101.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $100.18 million. SVMK reported sales of $88.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SVMK will report full-year sales of $440.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $439.45 million to $441.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $525.37 million, with estimates ranging from $511.82 million to $544.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SVMK.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 29.97% and a negative net margin of 26.35%. The company had revenue of $100.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.00 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on SVMK in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on SVMK from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SVMK from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.13.

Shares of SVMK stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.96. The company had a trading volume of 430,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,817. SVMK has a 12 month low of $15.18 and a 12 month high of $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.91. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.20 and a beta of 1.39.

In other news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 12,444 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $276,630.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 21,816 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $461,844.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,355 shares of company stock valued at $2,969,253 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SVMK. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SVMK in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SVMK in the first quarter valued at $189,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of SVMK by 49.8% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SVMK in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in SVMK during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

