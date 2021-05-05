Swap Price Down 11.2% Over Last 7 Days (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. During the last week, Swap has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. Swap has a market cap of $1.61 million and approximately $11,754.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000217 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Swap Profile

Swap’s total supply is 13,089,018 coins. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swap is swap.fyi

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Buying and Selling Swap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

