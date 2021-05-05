Swingby Price Reaches $0.36 on Exchanges (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. One Swingby coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000658 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Swingby has a market cap of $59.16 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Swingby has traded down 26.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Swingby alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00065472 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.22 or 0.00087582 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00019713 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.20 or 0.00269190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $101.95 or 0.00185187 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Swingby Profile

Swingby (CRYPTO:SWINGBY) is a coin. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 163,360,006 coins. Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swingby

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swingby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swingby and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.