Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $325.70 Million

Analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) will post $325.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Synaptics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $327.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $324.50 million. Synaptics posted sales of $328.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synaptics will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Synaptics.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.51. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $357.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.68 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen upgraded Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer upgraded Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synaptics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.92.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.92, for a total transaction of $287,808.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,756.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total transaction of $218,885.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,808 shares in the company, valued at $5,100,994.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,313 shares of company stock worth $2,740,768 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenhouse Funds LLLP increased its holdings in Synaptics by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 460,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,406,000 after buying an additional 211,061 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Synaptics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 413,109 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,824,000 after purchasing an additional 12,219 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth $39,481,000. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its position in Synaptics by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 372,588 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,917,000 after purchasing an additional 172,237 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Synaptics by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 213,930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synaptics stock traded down $2.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $135.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 648,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,244. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. Synaptics has a one year low of $55.59 and a one year high of $146.93.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

