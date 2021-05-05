Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Stock Position Lifted by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,484 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,392 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 392.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth $71,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Shares of SNV stock opened at $48.17 on Wednesday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.52 and its 200-day moving average is $37.95.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.85%.

In other news, Director John L. Stallworth purchased 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.21 per share, for a total transaction of $90,643.20. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Synovus Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.86.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.