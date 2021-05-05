Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.37

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.37 and traded as high as $3.80. Sypris Solutions shares last traded at $3.72, with a volume of 686,414 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $82.75 million, a P/E ratio of 38.60 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.38.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sypris Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,090,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,524 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.12% of Sypris Solutions worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 6.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

