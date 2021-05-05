Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYY. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sysco from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.22.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $83.18 on Wednesday. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $44.17 and a twelve month high of $85.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,188.12, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.06.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

