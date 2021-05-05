Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Sysco stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.34. 33,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,265,460. Sysco has a 52-week low of $44.17 and a 52-week high of $85.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.84 and a 200-day moving average of $75.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,188.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

SYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sysco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

