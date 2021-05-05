Syscoin Price Hits $0.77 on Top Exchanges (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 37.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. Syscoin has a total market cap of $473.24 million and approximately $49.75 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001350 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Syscoin has traded 133.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $348.49 or 0.00607858 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004433 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006981 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 611,469,984 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

