T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by WT Wealth Management

WT Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,254 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.9% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 195,962 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $24,553,000 after buying an additional 64,330 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 117.7% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 25.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,716 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 30,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 127.6% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 924 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $1,612,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 462,864 shares in the company, valued at $60,200,091.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,200 shares of company stock worth $11,731,760. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS traded up $5.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.69. 229,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,480,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.69 billion, a PE ratio of 43.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.74. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.41 and a 52-week high of $135.54.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday. Truist increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.08.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.