T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target Raised to $146.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $145.00 to $146.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TMUS. Truist upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.76.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $128.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $160.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.99, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.74. T-Mobile US has a twelve month low of $86.41 and a twelve month high of $135.54.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,351,296.00. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $1,612,744.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 462,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,200,091.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,200 shares of company stock valued at $11,731,760 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.9% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 9.3% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

