T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $2.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,851,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,480,093. T-Mobile US has a fifty-two week low of $86.41 and a fifty-two week high of $135.54. The company has a market capitalization of $160.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.74.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 17,600 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $2,288,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 445,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,888,772.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,200 shares of company stock valued at $11,731,760. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on TMUS. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.48.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

