T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $181.00 to $186.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. T. Rowe Price Group traded as high as $183.51 and last traded at $183.34, with a volume of 17359 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $179.20.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TROW. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.36.

In other news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.40.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 53.53%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

