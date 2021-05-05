Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Given New C$4.25 Price Target at Raymond James

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 59.77% from the stock’s current price.

TVE has been the topic of several other reports. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Wednesday. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.23.

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$2.66. 2,853,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,747,037. Tamarack Valley Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$802.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$64.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$62.10 million. Analysts predict that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Floyd Ray Price sold 11,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.22, for a total transaction of C$25,296.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$349,063.92.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

