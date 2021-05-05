Tamarack Valley Energy’s (TVE) Outperform Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their outperform rating on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$4.00 price target on the stock.

TVE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$1.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Cormark increased their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bankshares set a C$4.00 price target on Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.18.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

TVE stock opened at C$2.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.69, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.68 and a 1 year high of C$2.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.62. The stock has a market cap of C$799.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$64.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$62.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Floyd Ray Price sold 11,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.22, for a total value of C$25,296.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 157,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$349,063.92.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.