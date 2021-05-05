Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Acquired by Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,035 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 52,370 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 20,370 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,323 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 342,526 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,773,000 after acquiring an additional 63,496 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 128,420 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,287,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,929 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TNDM shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.92.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $17,454,000.00. Also, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 3,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $303,873.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 211,844 shares of company stock worth $18,537,916 in the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TNDM opened at $91.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.76 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.61. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.26 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.19 and its 200 day moving average is $95.55.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $168.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.13 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 11.10%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

