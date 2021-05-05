Tap Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $616,685.00 (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. One Tap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Tap has a market cap of $3.59 million and $616,685.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tap has traded down 41.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.59 or 0.00083300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00019100 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00068996 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $464.28 or 0.00812691 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.64 or 0.00099148 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,362.87 or 0.09387383 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Tap Coin Profile

Tap is a coin. Its launch date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official . Tap’s official website is www.tap.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tap using one of the exchanges listed above.

