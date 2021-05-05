Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $54.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Tapestry traded as high as $49.40 and last traded at $48.78, with a volume of 58497 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.85.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Tapestry from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Tapestry from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tapestry from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.43.

Get Tapestry alerts:

In other Tapestry news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $801,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,460 shares in the company, valued at $8,270,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $234,051.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,880.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,602 shares of company stock worth $1,042,053. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth $8,915,000. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth about $1,717,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 345.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 74,234 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 57,554 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,526,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in Tapestry by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,148 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.43 and a 200-day moving average of $35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Company Profile (NYSE:TPR)

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.