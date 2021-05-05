Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,702 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total value of $324,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,154.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TGT shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.35.

NYSE TGT opened at $211.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.98. The company has a market cap of $105.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $110.47 and a 1 year high of $212.82.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

