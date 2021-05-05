Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is a homebuilder and land developer engaged in building single-family detached and attached homes for first-time buyers, move-up families to luxury and active adult customers. The company operates under the Taylor Morrison brand, Monarch brand and Darling Homes brand. It operates in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida and Texas. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.10.

Shares of TMHC opened at $31.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.81. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12-month low of $12.83 and a 12-month high of $33.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.60. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.00%. Equities research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,025,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $32,586,457.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 182,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,800,248.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 6,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $216,212.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,911,905.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,239,749 shares of company stock worth $39,390,631 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 177.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 640.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.