Taylor Wealth Management Partners Lowers Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Taylor Wealth Management Partners decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 115,684 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 5.2% of Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ holdings in Apple were worth $14,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 141.5% in the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,976 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Apple by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 217,274 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,394 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $55,155,000 after purchasing an additional 11,807 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 324.9% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grand Central Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,546,000. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on Apple from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $130.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.82.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $127.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.08 and its 200-day moving average is $125.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $73.61 and a one year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.