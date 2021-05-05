TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) Short Interest Update

TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,600 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the March 31st total of 65,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TD stock remained flat at $$1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday. 900,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,719. TD has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $100.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.05.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TD stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. 0.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD Holdings, Inc focuses on the new commodities trading business. The company was formerly known as Bat Group, Inc and changed its name to TD Holdings, Inc in March 2020. TD Holdings, Inc is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

