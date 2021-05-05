TD Securities Boosts Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Price Target to $15.00

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at TD Securities from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 30.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC raised their target price on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.68.

Get Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of PPRQF opened at $11.50 on Monday. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $11.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.35.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high-quality portfolio comprising 725 properties totaling 66.1 million square feet of gross leasable area. Choice Properties owns a portfolio comprised of retail properties predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants; industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets; and offers an impressive and substantial development pipeline.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.