TD Securities Increases Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Price Target to $76.00

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) had its target price lifted by research analysts at TD Securities from $70.00 to $76.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the building manufacturing company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 8.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.13.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Shares of LPX stock traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.34. 149,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,580,107. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.70 and a 200 day moving average of $43.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $72.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 1.82.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.98 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 26.04%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $621,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,523 shares in the company, valued at $4,050,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,923 shares of company stock worth $876,686 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,028 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.