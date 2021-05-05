TD Securities Raises Wajax (TSE:WJX) Price Target to C$26.00

Wajax (TSE:WJX) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Wajax from C$26.00 to C$27.50 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Wajax from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Wajax from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Shares of WJX stock traded up C$0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$22.88. 110,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,985. Wajax has a twelve month low of C$7.23 and a twelve month high of C$24.07. The firm has a market cap of C$489.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.34.
About Wajax
Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers construction and material-handling equipment; industrial products, such as bearings, bulk material handling, filtration, fluid handling, hydraulics, instrumentation, pneumatics, power transmissions, and safety and mill supplies, as well as sealing, belting, lubricants, and hydraulic hoses; cages and partitions, guarding and barriers, lockers, cabinets, workstations, rack accessories and protections, racking, shelving, and storage platforms; power generation solutions; crane and utility equipment, which includes aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; and forestry equipment, such as wood chippers, feller bunchers and heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track harvesters, and wheel harvesters.
