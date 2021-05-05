TD Securities Raises Wajax (TSE:WJX) Price Target to C$26.00

Wajax (TSE:WJX) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Wajax from C$26.00 to C$27.50 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Wajax from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Wajax from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of WJX stock traded up C$0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$22.88. 110,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,985. Wajax has a twelve month low of C$7.23 and a twelve month high of C$24.07. The firm has a market cap of C$489.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Wajax (TSE:WJX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$381.00 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Wajax will post 2.0999998 earnings per share for the current year.

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers construction and material-handling equipment; industrial products, such as bearings, bulk material handling, filtration, fluid handling, hydraulics, instrumentation, pneumatics, power transmissions, and safety and mill supplies, as well as sealing, belting, lubricants, and hydraulic hoses; cages and partitions, guarding and barriers, lockers, cabinets, workstations, rack accessories and protections, racking, shelving, and storage platforms; power generation solutions; crane and utility equipment, which includes aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; and forestry equipment, such as wood chippers, feller bunchers and heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track harvesters, and wheel harvesters.

