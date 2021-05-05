Team17 Group PLC (LON:TM17) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Team17 Group PLC (LON:TM17) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 778.25 ($10.17).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TM17. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 668 ($8.73) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Investec upgraded Team17 Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 745 ($9.73) target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

TM17 stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 777 ($10.15). 253,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,097. The company has a market cap of £1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 769.37 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 775.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.53. Team17 Group has a 12-month low of GBX 430 ($5.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 900 ($11.76).

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked, and The Escapists.

